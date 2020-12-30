Actor Jung Woo Sung begins filming for ‘Delayed Justice’ and transforms into reporter Park Sam Soo
SBS' Friday-Tuesday drama "Delayed Justice" (directed by Kwak Jung-hwan and written by Park Sang-kyu) has officially unveiled Jung's first still cut from the shooting, which shows the actor having completely transformed into a reporter from head to toe. The expectations for his return to the small screen are hotter than ever.
Park Sam-soo, played by Jung Woo-sung, is a tough reporter who moves people's hearts with his reporting. Jung Woo-sung, who shows complete synchronisation with "Park Sam-soo" in the released photo, is catching eyes with his appearance. His dishevelled hair and rough beard show his easygoing personality. Park Sam-soo's warm eyes while holding someone's hands and smiling are also interesting. Unlike his harsh words and actions, I am already looking forward to Jung Woo-sung's new role, which will meld Park Sam-soo in his own colour. Above all, attention is focused on what kind of synergy Kwon Sang-woo, who is working as a lawyer for Park Tae-yong, will give off and how they carry out a reversal of justice.
In the last 12 episodes, the confrontation between the outcasts and elite groups has intensified. Park Tae-yong, who found conclusive evidence to reverse the murder case in Oseong City, succeeded in seeking a retrial with a thrilling counterattack. However, there was a strong counterattack from the elite. Park Tae-yong's nomination is used to design an operation to make him on their side. Jang Yoon-seok (Jung Woong-in), who was afraid of losing his position to Park Tae-yong, began to dig behind him, and caught the funding profits from the Samjeongsi incident flowing to the perpetrators. Park Tae-yong, who has been embroiled in controversy over his alleged violation of the donation law due to Jang's scheme, also faced a crisis as he also put the brakes on the retrial of the murder case in Ohseong City.
In the 13th episode, which will air on Jan. 1 (Friday), a counterattack will be made against attacks by the elite groups. The moment of the decisive choice ahead of them is expected to bring about a big storm. Despite the short preparation period, Jung Woo-sung perfectly built up the character of "Park Sam-soo" and naturally went into the character from the first shoot. Through Delayed Justice, you will be able to see another charm of Jung Woo-sung, who goes back and forth between salty and sly
Meanwhile, the 13th episode of SBS' Friday-Tuesday drama "Delayed Justice" will air at 10 pm on Jan. 1 (Friday), while actor Jung Woo-sung will appear from the 17th episode.
