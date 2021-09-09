Actor Jung Woo Sung makes meaningful donations for Afghan refugees

Jung Woo Sung indeed has a golden heart! The veteran actor recently donated 100 million KRW (Approximately 86,000 USD) as the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

When asked about the same, Jung Woo Sung said, “I hope this is of at least a little bit of help to the people of Afghanistan, who are enduring hardship after losing their homes due to recent events, and to the UNHCR, who are working in dangerous conditions for these citizens. This is a time when the entire world should be paying attention to the humanitarian tragedy occurring in Afghanistan right now. We must listen to the desperation of people who cannot take refuge in their own country amidst these various dangers and tragic circumstances, and we must unite for them.”

This isn’t the first time Jung Woo Sung has taken a step forward to support people in need. Last year, the actor donated to help people in Myanmar and support them with medical facilities.

Jung Woo Sung started his career as a model but rose to fame as an actor after starring in the movie ‘Beat’ back in 1997. He also won the best new actor award for the same.

Along with acting in many critically acclaimed movies including hits, ‘Steel Rain’ (2017), ‘The King’(2017), ‘Asura: The City of Madness’ (2016), ‘The Divine Move’(2014), ‘Cold Eyes’ (2013), ‘Reign of Assassins’ (2010), ‘The Restless’ (2006), he has also succeeded as a television actor by doing an incredible job in TV series ‘Athena: ‘Goddess of War’’ and the romantic drama ‘Padam Padam’.

Kudos to Jung Woo Sung for his noble deed.

ALSO READ: Shin Hyun Bin and Go Hyun Jung look elegant and graceful in the main poster for ‘A Person Like You’

How do you feel about the actor’s donations? Let us know in the comments below.