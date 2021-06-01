Actor Kim Dong Wook reportedly cast as the main character of upcoming Korean drama The King of Pigs

The first cast for drama adaptation of award-winning animation film "The King of Pigs" has been announced!

As revealed by a Drama Bureau official on May 31, actor Kim Dong Wook has decided to appear in the drama The King of Pigs. He would play the character of Hwang Kyung Min.

Actor Kim Dong Wook broke into the mainstream as the bubbly waiter in MBC's 2007 hit romantic comedy series Coffee Prince starring Gong Yoo, following which, he was casted in the box office hit Take Off in 2009. He has starred in dramas Happy Killers and Romantic Heaven. But it was his acclaimed performance as an obsessed and tormented king in 2012 period drama The Concubine, and the two seasons of Along with the Gods that brought him the best reviews of his career yet.

As a victim of school violence and because of his father, Hwang Kyung Min has a weak personality. He grew up hiding old wounds and shocks deep in his heart. Fortunately, he met his beloved wife and had a peaceful marriage. He tried to live his own happy daily life while receiving psychiatric treatment. But the trauma that had been sealed long ago could not be contained any more. Everything burst out like an active volcano and he began to tread on a path of revenge.

The drama The King of Pigs is the story about friends who were victims of school bullying. One walked the path of revenge and became a serial killer while the other joined the police forces and later places his life on the line to capture the former. Through the sad fates of the protagonists, the source of violence is unfolded in this mystery thriller series.

The series is based on a feature animation film of the same name by Director Yeon Sang Ho. The film entered the Cannes International Film Festival in 2012, making the director a hot topic in the Korean film industry.

K-Drama production company Hidden Sequence and CJ ENM's Studio Dragon are co-producing the series. So far, the main actor has been decided, with broadcast scheduled for the first half of next year. The platform for broadcast is under discussion with CJ ENM's TVING as a tentative option.

