Actor Kim Nam Gil expressed his wish to see BTS’ Kim Seok Jin as an actor, in a recent interview

The one BTS’ Jin got inspired from and studies an acting major, Kim Nam Gil, recently again said in an interview that he would like to see Kim Seok Jin as an actor. Read on to know more.

ARMYs have also been talking about Actor Jin and how once he comes on the stage, everyone’s done for. Which is true, too. But it isn’t only the ARMYs who want this to happen, it’s the popular actor Kim Nam Gil too! He’s known for his roles in Memoir of a Murderer, Queen Seondeok, The Pirates, Pandora and others!

Twitteratis found out that in an interview somewhere around the start of March, actor Kim Nam Gil opened up about his close friendship with BTS’ Jin. He said that when they met at the Golden Disc Award of 2021, he knew that he was the inspiration behind him wanting to major in acting. So he went ahead and said, “Oh, you must be Jin.” They did a little hands-free greeting, talked a little and then left. Nam Gil then talked about how Jin definitely is a great musician, but also that he “can see him as an actor as well.” This is not the first actor the popular actor has said this publicly. Even in December 2020, a video of him unpacking the Jin-themed version of Dicon magazine was trending as he said even then that he has the face of an actor.

As for Seokjin’s inspiration, he saw Kim Nam Gil in the famous historical drama Queen Seondeok in 2009 and went ahead to learn acting whilst being in High School and then eventually, got into Konkuk University. Konkuk is one of the most highly-competitive universities in the world with an acceptance ratio of 200:1 and BTS’ Kim Seokjin passed the exams to become that one unique student.

Can our dreams of watching him on screen in a drama finally come true, please? The great Kim Nam Gil also said he’d want to see him as an actor! Big Hit, are you listening?

