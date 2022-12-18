Actor Kim Nam Gil wishes BTS’ Jin farewell before enlistment, posts video

On December 13, 2022 BTS’ Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service. ARMYs, popular celebrities, his family members as well as his bandmates wished him farewell. Another famous Actor Kim Nam Gil has also wished Jin for a safe and a healthy return.

The agency of Kim Nam Gil published a video on their official YouTube account on December 17, 2022. In the video, actor Kim Gil and Jin enjoy food and beverages while showcasing their adorable chemistry. As they eat together and converse, viewers may observe their genuine friendship. As they chat and enjoy each other's company, Jin serves the actor with respect. Kim Nam Gil bid Jin a warm and heartfelt farewell. The actor said, “Jin, time goes by fast. I’ll come to visit you. We’ll meet then. Come back healthy and well.”

BTS’ Jin military enlistment

BTS’ Jin is the first member to enlist in the military. On December 13, 2022 around 1:30 pm KST, Jin entered the military training site at Yeoncheon Country of Gyeonggi Province. He will receive four weeks of basic military training there before being dispatched to his base camp for the rest of his service. Jin was accompanied by each BTS member to the enlistment location. BTS members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook tweeted adorable images of themselves holding Jin's shaved head as they bid their favourite hyung farewell. Fans were close to tears since they and the members wouldn't be able to see Jin for a while. On June 12, 2024, Jin of BTS will return after completing his military service.