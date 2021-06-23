Actor Kim Soo Hyun renews his modelling contract with Inno.N Nutine

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will continue to model for Nutine.

Global bio-health company Inno.N (CEO Kang Seok-hee) has renewed their contract with actor Kim Soo Hyun, who is an advertising model for the premium health functional food brand Nutine. Nutine launched products tailored to individual lifestyles in June of last year with the motive of "new habits for building health" and has been with Kim Soo Hyun since its launch. With the renewal, actor Kim Soo Hyun will have been a model for Nutine for two years.

Inno.N said they decided to renew the contract because they believed that Kim Soo Hyun, who has a young and sincere image, has been synergistic with the concept of the Nutine brand, which suggests new habits for a healthy life. Kim Soo Hyun also had an affection for the Nutine brand, consuming Nutine products himself, so the contract was renewed.

Along with the renewal of his contract with Kim Soo Hyun, Nutine is conducting a digital advertising campaign called "My Healthy Routine, Nutine." In particular, the ending part of the new advertising campaign of Tartcherry Collagen Stick is well received for its product characteristics and the charm of Kim Soo Hyun, who is warm and fresh.

"To mark the first anniversary of the launch of Nutine, we are planning to hold a special offer on Naver Live Commerce at 11 a.m. on June 23," an Inno.N official said. "We are preparing a variety of events with advertising model Kim Soo Hyun through Nutine Mall and Naver Smart Store."

Meanwhile, Inno.N held a 'Nutine X Kim Soo Hyun Secret Online Fan Meeting' for winners of the Nutine Mall event on June 18. This event doubled the number of winners originally planned in consideration of the high response and participation of fans, and the live online fan meeting, which lasted for about an hour, was held in a friendly manner with the active participation of fans. Kim Soo Hyun, who hosted an online fan meeting for the first time in his career as an actor, also had a pleasant time with sincere and witty answers to questions from fans.

Credits :Getty Images

