Actor Kwak Dong Yeon reveals how he hasn't moved on from Vincenzo and more

Actor Kwak Dong Yeon looks different in the latest photo shoot with fashion magazine ELLE.

The actor who became a hot topic of conversation after playing the role of Jang Han Seo in the tvN drama Vincenzo, which also starred Song Joong Ki, posed in a different way with his new hairstyle which has been trimmed long enough for his new role as a soldier in the movie 6/45. The photoshoot captured the cool and simple charm of actor Kwak Dong Yeon. Clothed in minimal outfits, he accentuated them with his unique aura.

In the interview that followed, Kwak Dong Yeon revealed that he had watched the mainstream broadcast of Vincenzo. "I usually focus on monitoring my acting. But this time, I unknowingly forgot about monitoring and watched it from the viewers' point of view. There were so many funny scenes,” he said, expressing his special affection for the series.

The 24-year-old revealed that he does not like when people comment on his good acting chops with reference to his young age. "I don't like when people say I act good for my age." Drawing a reference from the Harry Potter movie series, he said, "Who would have said that to Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson when they were filming Harry Potter?"

While on the topic of his acting skills, Kwak Dong Yeon revealed that he wants to have, at least, the skills so that he does not become "a person he is ashamed of".

Kwak Dong Yeon is an artist of H& Entertainment with Krystal Jung and Kang Min Ah. He made his acting debut in the television series My Husband Got a Family in 2012 for which he received Best Young Actor Award at the Korea Drama Awards. Since then, he has starred in many dramas and in 2016, gained recognition with historical drama Love in the Moonlight. He showed a stronger presence with his cameo in 2020 tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, before joining the cast of Vincenzo. It is a less known fact that Kwak Dong Yeon is a lead guitarist of a band, Kkokkoma. He has given voice to OST of the dramas My Husband Got a Family and Adolescence Medley.

Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :

Share your comment ×