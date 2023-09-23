Actor Lee Jong Suk announces departure from HighZium Studio

Popular actor Lee Jong Suk is parting ways with HighZium Studio next month. On September 23, HighZium Studio, which also represents actors like Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won, announced that their management of Lee Jong Suk will conclude in October.

Lee Jong Suk had established his own company, A-Man Project, back in May 2018. In April of the previous year, A-Man Project, his agency, entered into a strategic partnership with HighZium Studio, effectively bringing the actor under the HighZium Studio's umbrella. However, this partnership is set to expire at the end of October, coinciding with the conclusion of Lee Jong Suk's ongoing 2023 fan meeting tour.

In an official statement, HighZium Studio announced the conclusion of its strategic partnership with A-Man Project. The Studio started its statement by expressing its gratitude to the fans and began by thanking them for their love and support for their artist, Lee Jong Suk. They went on to inform the fans that the strategic partnership between HighZium Studio and A-MAN Project, which was signed last year, will conclude at the end of October, coinciding with the conclusion of actor Lee Jong Suk's ongoing 2023 fan meeting tour.

The statement concluded by expressing their gratitude once again to the fans who love Lee Jong Suk and by hoping for the fans' continued unwavering interest and support for the actor in the future. They concluded the statement with a heartfelt thank you.

Lee Jong Suk, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday on September 14th, has had a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. He made his debut with a mainstream acting role in Prosecutor Princess and gained attention through a small role in Secret Garden. However, it was his breakout performance in School 2013 that truly propelled him into stardom.

In 2022, following his discharge from the military after completing his mandatory duty, Lee Jong Suk made a comeback to the entertainment industry. He participated in two notable projects during that year. First, he took on his second-ever negative role in the film Decibel. Following that, he portrayed the lead character in Big Mouth, a story about an underperforming lawyer who becomes entangled in a murder case and is mistaken for the notorious swindler, Big Mouse. Lee Jong Suk's versatility and talent have been evident throughout his career, making him a beloved figure in the world of Korean entertainment.

