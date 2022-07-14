Actor Lee Jung Jae and Director Hwang Dong Hyuk talk about their Emmy Awards nominations for Squid Game

History was created as actor Lee Jung Jae became the first South Korean to be nominated in the 'Lead Actor in a Drama Series' category at the Primetime Emmy Awards for the role of Seong Gihun. He is up against some of the best in the industry including Jason Bateman from ‘Ozark’ (Netflix), Brian Cox from ‘Succession’ (HBO), Bob Odenkirk from ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC), Adam Scott from ‘Severance’ (Apple), and Jeremy Strong from ‘Succession’(HBO).

The 49 year old actor shared his reaction with the world by writing about it. In a post shared by the official Instagram account of ‘Squid Game’, Lee Jung Jae wrote, “First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

At the same time, the show in question, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ became the first non-English show to be up for the ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ award. The man behind the series, director Hwang Dong Hyuk, penned down his own words of thankfulness. “I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

Alongside these 2 nominations, ‘Squid Game’ grabbed 12 more, adding to its ever growing scale of fame around the globe.

