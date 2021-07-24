Actor Lee Seung Gi CONFIRMED to join J Y Park & PSY's audition show 'LOUD' as 'Super Agent'

After the super success of his crime-thriller series 'Mouse', it seems like Lee Seung Gi is ready to take on his next challenging role! No, we aren't talking about another role as an actor, rather a special role. On July 24, SBS announced that actor and singer Lee Seung Gi would be joining SBS' worldwide boy group project 'LOUD' helmed by J.Y Park of JYP Entertainment and PSY of P NATION.

For those unversed, 'LOUD' is a boy group survival program in which J.Y. Park of JYP Entertainment and P NATION founder PSY set out to create two new boy groups that will debut separately under their respective agencies. The program focuses not only on the contestants’ singing and dancing skills, but also their artistic talents in other areas of performance including songwriting, producing, arranging, musical instruments, and the fine arts.

Lee Seung Gi will be joining the boy group survival program as a 'super agent,' a unique position that will be completely different from the roles played by J.Y. Park and PSY. As competing contestants might face the dilemma of choosing between two big agencies - JYP Entertainment and P NATION, Lee Seung Gi will ease out the contestants' apprehensions by helping them negotiate with both the agencies and ultimately choose the company they want to debut with.

Lee Seung Gi's charming and approachable persona will put the contestants at ease as they will open up to the star and share their feelings in a one-on-one counselling session as their 'super agent'. As an experienced singer himself, Lee Seung Gi will provide them with warmth, guidance, and support as they enter Round 5. The next episode of 'LOUD' will air on July 24 at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) two hours later than usual, due to coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

