Actor Nam Yoon Su confirmed as lead in upcoming drama ‘Borrowed Body’

Actor Nam Yoon Su has been confirmed as the lead in KakaoTV’s upcoming series, ‘Borrowed Body’. Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, ‘Borrowed Body’ is a fantasy mystery romance, about two students who end up switching bodies. Nam Yoon Su is gearing up to take on the male lead role of Lee Sang Yoo, as confirmed by the representative of the series on February 9.

Lee Sang Yoo is a character that becomes an ‘outsider’ in school after being falsely accused. He ends up switching bodies with this childhood friend and crush, Ki Da Rim, who is a popular girl at school, and excels at both sports and academics. Actor Nam Yoon Su talked about the role, sharing, "I'm very excited to play the main character in a webtoon-based drama, which already has a massive fandom. At first glance, my character is an ordinary high school student, but I'll do my best to show Lee Sang Yoo's growth as he carries wounds and pain on the inside."

‘Borrowed Body’ is a mid-form drama, set to have a total of 15 episodes, with about 20 minutes of running time for each episode. Filming will reportedly begin in the first half of this year, and the series will be released on KakaoTV.

Meanwhile, Nam Yoon Su was previously reported to be reviewing the script for SBS’ upcoming drama, ‘Today’s Webtoon’ (literal title), which is set to be the Korean remake of the popular Japanese series ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’ (2016). Currently, Nam Yoon Su is in talks to play the role of the male lead, while actress Kim Sejeong is in talks to play the role of the female lead.

