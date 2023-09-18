Actor No Young Kook of Live Your Own Life fame passes away at 74

Actor No Young Kook sadly passed away on September 18th. At the time of his passing, he was actively portraying the character Kang Jin Beom in the weekend K-drama series Live Your Own Life on KBS 2TV.

Actor No Young Kook passes away

It has been reported that he passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest earlier this morning. The Live Your Own Life production team has expressed their condolences and mentioned that they will discuss the filming schedule after his funeral arrangements are made. Live Your Own Life began airing on September 16th and features a cast including UEE, Ha Jun, and Go Joo Won.

No Young Kook made his debut as a theater actor in 1967 and ventured into on-screen acting in 1975. Over the years, he made significant contributions to numerous drama series, including The Scarlett Letter, Loving You a Thousand Times, The Great King Sejong, Sweet Stranger and Me, among others.

Additionally, the actor had a presence in the film industry, starring in movies like Bravo My Life and Henequen. His extensive career and talent will be remembered by fans and the entertainment industry alike.

More about Live Your Own Life

Live Your Own Life is an ongoing South Korean television series featuring Uee, Ha Jun, and Go Joo Won. The show revolves around the story of a daughter who has dedicated her entire life to her family but decides to break free due to the hardships they've imposed on her, embarking on an independent journey. The series made its debut on KBS2 on September 16, 2023, and is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 20:05 KST.

The protagonist, Hyo Shim, has built a successful career as a personal trainer at TS Fitness. However, the burden of family obligations begins to take a toll on her. As the only girl among her four siblings, she frequently finds herself responsible for handling less desirable tasks and financial challenges. Her eldest brother is solely focused on his own family, her second eldest brother is highly intelligent but egocentric, and her youngest brother chases dreams of financial success. Her only source of support in this ongoing struggle against her demanding siblings is her mother, who unfortunately tends to side with her brothers. Faced with challenges from every direction, Kang Tae Ho, a meticulous new member at the gym, becomes the catalyst that pushes Hyo Shim over the edge. She reaches a pivotal moment where she decides that regaining control of her life is paramount, and she takes her first steps towards finding peace and independence.

No Young Kook portrayed the character Kang Jin Beom in the series, who serves as the current chairman of Taesan Group and is married to Sook Hyang.

