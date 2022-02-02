Actor Park Bo Gum attains barber licence while in the military

Park Bo Gum has reportedly passed his barber licence exam! The actor is currently serving in the navy after enlisting in the military on August 31, 2020. Recently, an official from the navy shared that the actor passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician (barber) in December 2021.

According to the official, while serving as a naval sergeant at Gyeryongdae in the South Chungcheong Province, Park Bo Gum took an examination for the same at the Naval Education & Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. Reportedly, as the actor has always had a keen interest in being a skilled technician, he invested his personal time into preparing to undertake the examination.

A military official shared, “The military encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after their discharge from the military, and (we are) preparing systems or conditions for this. In addition to Sergeant Park, many soldiers are obtaining certificates in the military.”

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum, like other soldiers, hasn’t used up his vacation days due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, though his official discharge date is April 30, 2022, the actor is expected to be discharged from the military service during his vacation next month.

Park Bo Gum first debuted as an actor in 2011, with a supporting role in the thriller film ‘Blind’. Over a decade later, he has gained recognition for his diverse roles in film and television, from a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), to a genius ‘Go’ player in ‘Reply 1988’ (2015), and even a model who overcomes various hardships to see success as an actor in ‘Record of Youth’ (2020).

Join‌ ‌the‌ ‌biggest‌ ‌community‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-Drama‌ ‌fans‌ ‌live‌ ‌on‌ ‌Pinkvilla‌ ‌Rooms‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌one‌ ‌step‌ ‌closer‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌K-Celebs!‌ ‌Click‌ ‌here‌ ‌to‌ ‌join.‌ ‌

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN, Kep1er and more rank high on Hanteo’s list of January 2022’s best selling K Pop albums