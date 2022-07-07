Actor Park Hae Jin joins agency co-founded by Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung

Actor Park Hae Jin has signed on with a new agency, Artist Company! On July 7, Artist Company officially announced the same, stating, “We are happy that Park Hae Jin, a star representing Asia, has joined us. We plan to actively support him so that he can engage in various activities not only in Korea but also in the global market.”

Founded in 2016 by actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, at present, Jung Woo Sung has resigned as Artist Company’s CEO and is working as the director of the agency. Currently, the agency houses many big names, including Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Park So Dam, Go Ara, Yum Jung Ah, Ahn Sung Ki, Esom, Block B’s P.O, Cho Yi Hyun and more.

Meanwhile, Park Hae Jin began his career in 2006, through the KBS weekend drama ‘Famous Chil Princesses’, which won him the ‘Best New Actor’ award at the 43rd Baeksang Arts Awards. Following this, he starred in ‘Heaven and Earth’ and ‘East of Eden’, both highly successful TV projects. 2009 brought him his first lead role, through KBS’ ‘Hot Blood’.

His supporting roles in the fantasy romance series ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013) and medical drama ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014) launched Park Hae Jin into stardom as a Hallyu star after they gained immense popularity.

Park Hae Jin’s breakthrough in South Korea came with his leading role in the 2016 series ‘Cheese in the Trap’, based on the webtoon of the same name. Following its success, he was confirmed to reprise his role in the film adaptation of the webtoon (2018). His most recent role was in the drama ‘Showtime Begins!’