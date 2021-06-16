Actor Seo Kang Joon renews modelling contract with oral care brand

As the brand model for 2 years in a row, Seo Kang Joon sold 7.5 million products last year.

DENTISTE, an oral care brand, renewed the exclusive model contract with actor Seo Kang Joon. Seo Kang Joon, who first worked as a model for the brand in 2020, has been active as the face of the brand for two years in a row. The brand explained that last year, DENTISTE's mini-movie "Awaken the Love Within Me" reached 5 million views, helping to bring DENTISTE and customers closer. As of 2020, DENTISTE has sold 7.5 million products and became known as Seo Kang Joon toothpaste.

This year, they plan to communicate with consumers through brand dramas rather than mini-movies. The pre-produced DENTISTE brand drama is a romantic comedy in which Seo Kang Joon appears in various characters which would be novel and fun.

According to DENTISTE, "Based on Seo Kang Joon's love for the brand and the brand's trust in Seo Kang Joon, judging him to be the best model with the sophisticated and refreshing image that DENTISTE projects, we decided to renew the contract. As a leading premium oral brand that brings love and happiness to everyday life, with Seo Kang Joon in 2021, we are planning various activities such as TV commercials, starting with the DENTISTE brand drama."

Seo Kang Joon made a mark on the audience through his big screen debut, My Love, My Bride and continued to appear in The Beauty Inside and Summer Snow. He would soon be seen as a singer-songwriter and radio DJ who reached his heyday after a long period of obscurity in the upcoming rom-com movie Happy New Year starring Lee Dong Wook, raising expectations for his performance once again.

In addition, Seo Kang Joon was shortlisted for the Korean Film Council's global promotional campaign KOREAN ACTORS 200, a project designed to introduce 200 actors representing the present and future of Korean cinema to world film festivals

Are you a fan of Seo Kang Joon? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×