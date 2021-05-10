Actor Song Joong Ki describes his joy in filming Vincenzo; Spills the tea about season 2 ft. Kwak Dong Yeon

"Vincenzo" star Song Joong Ki opens up about his drama filming experience.

Over the past three months, K-Drama enthusiasts have been following the events unfolding on Vincenzo. The drama came to an end the previous Sunday but the hype surrounding it, and the cast, is in no rush of dying out. Recently, in a phone interview with South Korea's YTN Star, the male lead of the series, Song Joong Ki who played Italian Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano, opened up about his joy while filming the drama.

The actor debuted at a quite older age as compared to most in the industry and has grown quite a lot in the period of a little more than a decade since his debut. We have seen him in a variety of roles, trying out different genres, and loved most, if not all, of them.

In the interview, he expressed his desire to work with different genres and how Vincenzo helped him fulfill it. The black comedy was the darkest project of the actor so far and he seemed to like it. He revealed that he hopes to work on darker productions.

The actor was also caught crying on camera on the last day of filming. He emphasized that others did too but he was the only one spotted. And with all the behind-the-scenes videos released on tvN's YouTube channel, it is not a surprise that everyone would be reluctant to part ways after spending so many fun-filled moments together.

He expressed his gratitude to all his fellow cast actors and couldn't help mentioning two scenes from the series. At the end of episode 16, we witnessed the death of Vincenzo's mother. In episode 17, he bid her farewell with the emotional support of Geumga Plaza members. "In the scene, the other actors acted with sincerity even when they were not being filmed. I felt their energy. I cannot forget the look in the actors’ eyes when they acted with consideration for their co-stars." The actor revealed that he was greatly influenced by this synergy from actress Jeon Yeo Been and other colleagues.

The series ended on an open note. Vincenzo escaped after getting his revenge against Babel but the gold was left with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been). Also, the new Director of International Security Intelligence Service, Ahn Gi Seok and the reinstated Cho Young Woon are still on the trail of Vincenzo. This paves way for his possible return to Korea.

The cliffhanger ending increases the probability of a sequel and fans are ready to petition for it. Actor Song Joong Ki has informed that there have been no discussions of season 2 internally. Taking note of the original casts' schedules, a second season doesn't seem realistically possible. Even though the main lead doesn't envision another season in the making, co-star Kwak Dong Yeon, who played the figurehead boss of Babel, Jang Han Seo, has been quite open to the idea of a spinoff. He tweeted out a clip of Jang Han Seo enjoying a drink with Vincenzo and expressed their sadness over the series coming to an end. The actor replied to the tweet by saying, "Hope Netflix makes a spinoff."

