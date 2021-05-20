Actor Taehyung trends on Twitter as BTS' V dishes on his upcoming plans of returning to acting

Taehyung revealed his future acting plans in an exclusive solo interview with Rolling Stone. Read on to know more.

Singer, songwriter, fashionista, visual, King of Selling Out items and ARMY's beloved darling, Taehyung encompasses all these titles and more. Kim Taehyung is one of the most formidable members of BTS. He started as the group's hidden member and is now one of the most popular and recognised members. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taehyung revealed the possibilities of returning as an actor.

For a long time, fans have waited for 'Actor Taehyung' to return to the screen since he last starred in the 2016 historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth as the naive and lovable Hansung. Since BTS' meteoric rise and Taehyung's formidable acting skills, many producers have made love calls to Taehyung, hoping to cast him in a drama production but to no avail. We finally have a definite answer to the question and it’s from Taehyung himself. The singer-actor revealed that it is something that he definitely intends to do after he turns 30.

Taehyung's revelation sent ARMY into a frenzy and 'Actor Taehyung' took over Twitter trends! ARMY are already wondering about the kind of role Taehyung might play. Will it be in his second K-Drama or a Korean film? Will he be a hot-shot Chaebol? Or A prosecutor? Or a vigilante (or more like V-giliante)? Your guess is as good as ours, but we cannot wait to watch Actor Taehyung on our screens again!

Meanwhile, their upcoming single ‘Butter’ releases on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

