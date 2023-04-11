Actor Yoo Ah In is reportedly under investigation for abusing the fifth drug Zolpidem

Yoo Ah In is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in various movies and dramas. However, he has recently found himself in hot water after being accused of abusing Zolpidem, the fifth drug found in his system.

Yoo Ah In's previous drug controversies

This is not the first time Yoo Ah In has been accused of drug abuse. The actor has been accused of abusing drugs such as propofol, marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine, even injecting propofol 73 times in a single year. On April 11, police announced that the actor is now being investigated for allegedly abusing the insomnia medication Zolpidem.

Yoo Ah In has currently admitted to some of the allegations, stating that he abused marijuana. However, he claims propofol and ketamine were used for treatment, and he denies ever using cocaine.

Zolpidem, the fifth drug found in Yoo Ah In's system

Recently, Yoo Ah In was accused of abusing Zolpidem, a drug used to treat insomnia. Zolpidem is only prescribed to patients in 10mg doses per day due to its addictive properties. Despite the fact that the actor was not found to have tested positive for Zolpidem in February, his prescription records allegedly show he abused the drug. Police have now raided medical facilities where Yoo Ah In has been prescribed the drug.

Yoo Ah In's drug controversies have caused a stir in the South Korean entertainment industry. Although he has denied the recent allegations, the fact that this is the fifth drug found in his system raises concerns about his behavior. The use of drugs is illegal in South Korea and can have serious consequences, both legally and professionally. It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect Yoo Ah In's career and reputation.

About Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In is a South Korean actor, creative director, and gallerist who is represented by United Artists. He is known for playing a wide range of roles in both television and film, often portraying dynamic characters who go through significant personal growth.

Yoo Ah In appeared in the 2018 mystery-drama film ‘Burning,’ directed by acclaimed South Korean auteur Lee Chang Dong. The film received widespread acclaim, including a Palme d'Or nomination at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, making it the first Korean film to do so. Yoo Ah In received international critical acclaim for his performance as Lee Jong Su, including inclusion in The New York Times' ‘The Best Actors of 2018’ feature. He has received the Best Actor awards from the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards for his work in film and television. Yoo Ah In was named ‘Actor of the Year’ in the 2020 Cine 21 Awards for his roles in ‘Alive’ and ‘Voice of Silence.’ He won the Best Leading Actor and Popular Star awards in the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards for his performance in ‘Voice of Silence,’ a low-budget indie film, and became the second actor, after Sol Kyung Gu, to win the best actor award twice before the age of 40. He was also named the Best Actor in a Film at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

