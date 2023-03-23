Actor Yoo Ah In reportedly requests postponement of police questioning, cites right to a private questioning

Yoo Ah In has reportedly requested the postponement of his police questioning date. The actor has apparently cited his right to private questioning for the same. Yoo Ah In’s official legal representative INFINITI Korea released a statement today. In the aforementioned statement, INFINITI Korea disclosed that Yoo Ah In had put in a request for postponing his police questioning. The said questioning was initially supposed to take place on March 24, 2023. Following the decision made by Yoo Ah In and his representative law firm, the date shall now be postponed.

Yoo Ah In’s postponement request

Elaborating on their clients' current investigation law firm INFINITI Korea revealed that their client Uhm Hong Sik (Yoo Ah In), who is currently under investigation for the violation of Narcotics Control Act, was originally summoned by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on March 24. Despite the guarantee of private questioning that is given to suspects, Yoo Ah In’s questioning was not only disclosed but discussed at length by various outlets. The various consequently caused the law firm to request the postponement of the questioning in alignment with Yoo Ah In’s right to private questioning.

Clarifying their decision, the law firm also revealed that it was not the actor’s intent to delay the investigation. INFINITI Korea then added that their client Uhm Hong Sik (Yoo Ah In) will cooperate to the best of his potential whenever the questioning is scheduled next. Speaking about its aforementioned decision, the law firm revealed that it had little to no choice since their client’s questioning had become way more known than it should have.

Chica Typewriter star Yoo Ah In was recently subjected to a drug-use investigation. The said investigation revealed that the actor had tested positive for the use of propofol, ketamine, marijuana, and cocaine. The latter translates to a clear violation of the Narcotics Control Act in South Korea. The actor has since faced questioning, searches and has also missed out on several professional opportunities. While he was replaced by actor Kim Sung Chul in the much-awaited sequel to Hellbound, KBS reportedly decided to limit his appearance on their network.

