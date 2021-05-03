Actor Yoo Seung Ho and singer/actress Hyeri confirmed to star in KBS2's upcoming period piece

KBS2 announced actor Yoo Seung Ho and girl group Girl's Day member Hyeri as the main leads of the upcoming historical drama "When Flowers Bloom, Think of the Moon".

The Nation's little brother, actor Yoo Seung Ho and Nation's little sister, singer-actress, and girl group Girl's Day member Lee Hyeri, better known as Hyeri, will be seen together in upcoming KBS2 period drama When Flowers Bloom, Think of the Moon (tentative title).

The story focuses on the growth of four young individuals who cross over the metaphorical prohibited line, share friendship, and get drunk in love. The historical fusion drama is set in the period of Joseon history which boasts the strongest prohibition law. The drama is attracting attention with an interesting storyline that focuses on alcohol and prohibition; subjects that have not been dealt with, directly, in the past.

Actor Yoo Seung Ho plays Nam Young, the supervisory officer of the private affairs department. The character is described as a person with a handsome face like a shaved chestnut, an upright posture like a bamboo, and a gait of an archaic crane while it is flying. True to his principles, the character comes out as a walking library to the people around him.

In the drama, Hyeri transforms into Kang Ro Seo, who begins to make alcohol to pay off her debt. Contrary to her cute looks, she is a person who is ready to work hard if it involves money. She is the real head of her knee-deep-in-debt but aristocratic family.

The two other young characters mentioned earlier are said to be played by Record of Youth actor Byeon Woo Seok and Hotel del Luna actress Kang Mi Na. No confirmation has yet been received from both actors as they are still considering the roles.

The drama is under the care of director Hwang In Hyuk known for Doctor Prisoner and Sungkyunkwan Scandal among others. It would be penned by scriptwriter Kim Joo Hee.

The production with an amazing director, talented and youthful cast, and a refreshing plot is set to broadcast in the latter half of the year.

Credits :News1

