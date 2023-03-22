Actor Yoo Yeon Seok faces backlash for disrespecting security guard; Agency clarifies

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok, known for his roles in popular Korean dramas, has recently come under fire for allegedly disrespecting a security guard. The incident occurred on March 18 at the entrance of a building in Seoul, South Korea.

Allegations against Yoo Yeon Seok

According to a netizen identified as 'A', their father was employed as a security guard in Yoo Yeon Seok's apartment building. Despite admiring Yoo Yeon Seok as a celebrity, 'A's father allegedly had a negative experience with the actor, causing him to resign from his job.

'A' claimed that their father held Yoo Yeon Seok in high regard and believed him to be a genuine and kind individual based on his television persona. However, after an encounter with Yoo Yeon Seok and his friends, their father's opinion of the actor drastically changed. 'A' alleged that Yoo Yeon Seok and his companions spoke to their father in a disrespectful manner, causing him to feel humiliated and ashamed.

Subsequently, 'A's father quit his security job, and according to 'A', he refused to watch Yoo Yeon Seok's appearances on television. The netizen went on to suggest that Yoo Yeon Seok's behavior towards their father was not isolated and that he may not be the kind-hearted celebrity he portrays himself to be.

Yoo Yeon Seok's Response

Yoo Yeon Seok’s label Starship Entertainment denied the rumors. According to the agency, ‘We are aware of the post and have verified the information. The post is without merit. We will take strong action against the author by filing a lawsuit for falsehoods.’

About Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok who recently celebrated his 38th birthday started taking acting classes when he was in junior high school. He met a member of film director Park Chan Wook's costume team. She called him about auditioning for a role because he reminded her of actor Yoo Ji Tae. So, without having to hand out his resume, he made his acting debut in the acclaimed 2003 film ‘Oldboy’ as Yoo Ji Tae's younger counterpart.

Based on the recommendation of his agency, he decided to adopt the stage name Yoo Yeon Seok and abandon his original surname Ahn. Yoo Yeon Seok gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a tender ex-boyfriend searching for his offspring in the indie movie ‘Re-encounter,’ earning some of his best reviews to date. Subsequently, he attained mainstream recognition as the haughty and indulged adversary in the smash hit melodramas ‘Architecture 10’ and ‘A Werewolf Boy.’ He continued to elevate his prominence in 2013, with his appearances in the comedy ‘Born to Sing’ and the fantasy series ‘Gu Family Book.’

