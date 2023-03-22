Actors Ahn Jae Hong and Esom team up for 3rd time for an upcoming romance drama

South Korean actors Ahn Jae Hong and Esom have now been confirmed as a part of the upcoming drama LTNS (Long Time No Sex). LTNS is a TVING production, the title of which has just been unveiled. LTNS is an interesting romance drama that will narrate the tale of a couple who is witnessing a fading romance. Their equation is so devoid of romance that the couple’s sex life has been put on indefinite hold.

In a desperate attempt to make and chase money, the couple targets other vulnerable couples and blackmails them by threatening to reveal their acts of infidelity. In doing the latter the couple involuntarily gets a chance to take a hard, long look at their own deteriorating companionship. The show is all set to air in late 2023.

Esom

In the show LTNS, Esom will be seen playing the role of Woo Jin, a seemingly strict hotelier who is in fact fairly benevolent on the inside. Fate has forced Woo Jin to survive her underpaying job at a hotel’s reception. A ray of hope appears in the most twisted form when she witnesses the hidden facet of the marriage of her friends. Initially shocked, she eventually decides to come up with a win-win proposition for the same.

Ahn Jae Hong will be playing the role of Sameul, a seemingly calm man with a soft demeanour, he, however, is secretly short-tempered. He is a graduate of an esteemed university and comes from a well-to-do family. Despite being well-fed and well-bred, Samuel is unable to live a prestigious life. Once the highly-paid employee of a fancy organization, Samuel is now a taxi driver who had to quit his comfy corporate job due to his deteriorating mental health.

Actor Ahn Jae Hong has been a part of some very popular K-dramas. Some of his most remarkable works include ‘Reply 1988’, ‘Fight For My Way’ and ‘Be Melodramatic’. Esom on the other hand is all set to star in upcoming K-drama Black Knight alongside ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ star Kim Woo Bin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How much do you think BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER dress costs?