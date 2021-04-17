Actors Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young paired as a romantic couple in new KBS drama

Actors Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young confirmed as the primary protagonists of an upcoming KBS2 drama.

The production crew of KBS2's upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama Dal Ri and Gamjatang (native title) confirmed the cast of current hot actors Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young. Actress Park Gyu Young received more international recognition after her appearances in famous Korean dramas available on the Netflix platform such as Sweet Home and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, where she showed different facets with completely opposite characters. Reports have indicated that her character, Kim Dal Ri, will have a deep, thoughtful and passionate personality, showing her gifts as a daring researcher in fields such as art, philosophy and religion.

Actor Kim Min Jae, known for his recent dramas Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and Do You Like Brahms?, will star in Dal Ri and Gamjatang with the character of Jin Moo Hak. He is a young man who belongs to a wealthy family in the food business and will not rest until he has the power of the Chungsong Art Museum.

Sharing the screen with them would be No, Thank You actor Kwon Yool, actress and former member of K-Pop girl group Momoland, Yeonwoo, and up-and-coming Tale of The Nine Tailed actor Hwang Hee.

The director of this romantic-comedy-drama will be Lee Jung Sub, known for works like Healer, Queen for Seven Days and Angel's Last Mission: Love. He will work in partnership with Son Eun Hye as the scriptwriter of the story, famous for creating the script of other productions such as Witch's Love and One Fine Day.

