Actors Lee Ji Hoon and Jung In Sun reportedly set to star in TVING's upcoming series Grand Shining Hotel

Actor Lee Ji Hoon, recognized for his roles in K-dramas like School 2013 and Your House Helper, is set to star in the upcoming fantasy K-drama Grand Shining Hotel. He will be joined by Jung In Sun, known for her appearances in K-dramas such as My Secret Terrius and Welcome to Waikiki.

According to reports from media outlet OSEN on September 22, Lee Ji Hoon and Jung In Sun are in talks to lead the upcoming fantasy K-drama Grand Shining Hotel. According to the same report both the actors have received the script for the series and are positively considering the casting offers.

Grand Shining Hotel will be directed by Myung Hyun Woo and written by Park Se Hyung, with production by Studio Dragon.

The series will follow the story of a man who accidentally enters a fictional world through a horror novel. According to OSEN, Lee Ji Hoon has been offered the role of the man who enters the novel, while Jung In Sun has been offered the role of the woman who becomes entangled with him in the process.

If both Lee Ji Hoon and Jung In Sun confirm their roles, this will mark their second project together, following their participation in the 2016 K-drama Mirror of the Witch. Although they were part of the same drama, the actors didn't have many scenes together at that time.

Reports also indicate that Grand Shining Hotel is already in the filming process and is scheduled to premiere on both tvN and the OTT platform, TVING.

More about Lee Ji Hoon and Jung In Sun

Lee Ji Hoon, born on October 29, 1988, is a South Korean actor known for his versatile roles in various dramas. He made his acting debut in the teen series School 2013 and has since appeared in supporting roles in family dramas such as You're the Best! and Golden Rainbow. He is currently signed under P&B Entertainment.

Lee Ji Hoon gained recognition for his supporting roles in popular dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea and The Hymn of Death. Grand Shining Hotel is poised to be his second upcoming K-drama project.

Additionally, he is set to star in the new Disney+ series Royal Loader alongside actors like Lee Jae Wook, Hong Su Zu, and Lee Jun Young, showcasing his continued growth and presence in the Korean entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, if Jung In Sun confirms her casting in Grand Shining Hotel, it will mark her return to K-dramas after a two-year hiatus. Her last appearance was in the 2021 K-drama Let Me Be Your Knight, where she starred alongside UKISS's Lee Jun Young, Jang Dong Joo, NU'EST's Kim Jong Hyeon, Yoon Ji Sung, and AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun. Jung In Sun was born on April 25, 1991, and she has been involved in acting since she was a child.

In a 2016 interview, she expressed her desire to be more than just a childhood star, which led her to focus on personal growth and development. Over the years, she cultivated interests in hobbies such as photography and travel.

Some of her notable works in the Korean drama industry include Mirror of the Witch (2016), Naked Fireman (2017), Circle (2017), and Eulachacha Waikiki (2018), showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress. Her return to K-dramas is eagerly awaited by her fans.

