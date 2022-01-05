Actors Oh Na Ra & Yoon Kyun Sang sign with Management AM9

Earlier today, it was reported that actors Oh Na Ra and Yoon Kyun Sang’s contracts with their agency, HOOXI CREATIVE, had expired. Following this, both the actors have signed exclusive contracts with a new agency, Management AM9 (literal romanisation). The new agency has been set up by a trusted longtime manager of the two actors.

Before signing with their previous agency, HOOXI CREATIVE, both Oh Na Ra and Yoon Kyun Sang had been free agents for a while, following the shutdown of Popeye Entertainment, in 2019. Yoon Kyun Sang signed with HOOXI CREATIVE in December 2019, while Oh Na Ra joined the agency shortly after in January 2020.

Oh Na Ra had risen to stardom with JTBC’s ‘Sky Castle’ in 2018, effectively establishing herself as a household name by showing her acting skills. She also gained increased popularity through tvN’s entertainment show ‘Sixth Sense’, receiving recognition for her wit. The actress has been part of a number of notable works, including ‘Chicago Typewriter’, ‘My Mister’, and ‘Racket Boys’. She is set to greet audiences in the drama ‘Return’, in 2022.

On the other hand, Yoon Kyun Sang debuted in 2012 with the historical drama ‘Faith’, after which he drew attention with his supporting roles in ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Six Flying Dragons’, and ‘The Doctors’. Especially, he earned a Best New Actor award for his acting in ‘Six Flying Dragons’. His next drama, ‘The Mansion’ with Lim Jiyeon, is a crime detective series set to air in early 2022.