Actors On A Journey: Jung Hae In and Im Siwan become each others’ photographers in new travel series teaser

On August 17, JTBC released a teaser for Actors On A Journey starring Jung Hae In and Im Siwan as the close friends and talented actors that they are. They travel around Scotland as they discover different kinds of whiskey, natural settings and more. In the teaser, they act like a cute couple as they continue to take pictures of each other in various tourist destinations. They hilariously ask each other to keep posing while others look on. The first episode will be out on August 28.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan’s Actors On A Journey:

Actors On A Journey is a travel series in which actors of the same age, Im Siwan and Jung Hae In travel around Scotland with the mind to find whiskey. They had a discussion before the full-scale trip and uncovered the bucket list. Whiskey aficionado Im Siwan reveals his excitement by saying that he longs for a Scotch whiskey distillery visit in Scotland, the world's biggest maker of whiskey. Jung Hae In likewise uncovers the list of wishes he has been longing for quite a while. He appreciates playing golf and said that going to a golf course in Scotland, the origin of golf, is 'each golf player's fantasy'. Likewise, he was unable to conceal his energy, saying that it would be amazing to simply visit the green regardless of whether he get to play golf. For sure, Jung Hae In raises interest in whether he will actually get to accomplish his long list of dreams on this vacation.

Im Siwan’s activities:

Im Siwan will be acting in the upcoming drama Boyhood. Coupang Play released the stills for the drama starring the main cast which are Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo and Kang Hye Won. Im Siwan has taken the main lead role of Jang Byung Tae, a newly transferred student who is mistaken to be a famous gangster. In his old school, all he had prayed for was to go through one day without being beat up. Soon, he gets caught up in a web of lies where he tries to live up to his rumors.

