Actors on a Journey: Jung Hae In and Im Siwan take Scotland by storm in charming new teaser; Watch

D.P.2 actor Jung Hae In and Im Siwan of Squid Game 2 starrer travel show Actors on a Journey have unveiled another teaser focusing on Jung Hae In. In this teaser, the actor is seen showing heartwarming gestures towards his friend Im Siwan as they travel the streets of Scotland.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan take Scotland by storm in a charming new teaser

The Something in the Rain actor is captured taking care of close friend Im Siwan in the teaser of their upcoming travel show. JTBC dropped another teaser which has captivated fans as they can not wait to discover the chemistry the two stars will show. The Snowdrop actor said to his friend, "Do what you wish to. Don't worry about me". While the stars are seen struggling with the baggage, Jung Hae In is seen looking out for the Summer Strike actor's safety, he even found perfect locations to capture his photos. In the previous teaser, the Run On actor was witnessed acting goofy showing his walking style. The teaser also showed that the two celebrities will spend their time doing usual things keeping their image aside as they two are seen chilling with their bare faces with no makeup.

This traveling variety program would showcase the friendship between the two stars, both of whom were born in 1988. The two actors, who are well-known to be close friends, will set off on this new friendship trip. Im Siwan and Jung Hae In will be shown experiencing the flavor of whiskey together while sharing their appreciation for it. The JTBC premiere of Actors on a Journey (literal title) is scheduled for August 23 at 11:50 PM KST.

About Jung Hae In and Im Siwan

Romance King Jung Hae In is loved by K-drama fans for his performance in Snowdrop, While You Were Sleeping, One Spring Night, and Something in the Rain. He most recently acted as the main character in the Korean drama D.P.2. Im Siwan has acted in a number of K-dramas and movies. Run On, Misaeng, Summer Strike, and Strangers from Hell are just a few of the plays in which he has distinguished himself as one of the notable performers. He is confirmed to be cast as one of the main characters in the Netflix series Squid Game 2.