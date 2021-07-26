Actors starring in ‘Imitation’ reveal their views about the drama and say their final thoughts to fans

‘Imitation’, is a Kdrama based on a famous webtoon. The series throws light on the competitiveness of the K-pop industry as it revolves around the life of Lee Ma Ha, a character played by Jeong Ji So. She dreams of success in the industry, however, despite all the efforts, she ends up enjoying a very small amount of fame. Due to an accident, Lee Ma Ha injures a member of a superhit boy group named ‘Shax’ and Kwon Ryok, played by Lee Jun Young, who is also a member of the same band starts disliking her. The final episode of the ‘Imitation’ aired on July 23 on Viki.

Here’s what the actors had to say about the drama.

U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, who is a rapper as well as an actor, reviewed the journey and said that from the first preparation stage to these final comments, he was happy thanks to 'Imitation'. He also thanked his amazing co-stars, staff, and directors, saying that he was able to have fun while filming. He also expressed his gratitude once again to those who loved the drama and hoped that the drama made the viewers feel various emotions along with a sense of warmth and humanity. Jun Young concluded by requesting people to stay safe against Covid-19.

Jung Ji So, who came to the drama world as a child actress shared that she was proud and happy to have experienced the life of an idol character for the first time under the name (Ma Ha) by filming for six months straight. She also thought that it will definitely be a project that she will never forget. The actress also showed her gratitude to her co-stars for helping her bring Ma Ha to life and revealed that it was a tough preparation process. Lastly, she thanked all the viewers who watched ‘Imitation’.

ATEEZ’s Yunho, who debuted his acting career with the drama, shared his experience saying that he wanted to thank the viewers who loved ‘Imitation.’ He also said that as it was his debut in acting, he was lacking in many aspects, but the writer and everyone on set helped him a lot and he was able to finish the show well. He expressed how he learned a lot and gained many new experiences as well as precious memories, so it was an unforgettable time for him. He also thanked the ‘TokToks’ who cheered on Sparkling’s Yoo Jin ( his character ) and said that he will return as ATEEZ’s Yunho and work as hard as Yoo Jin towards his dreams.

T-ara’s Jiyeon, remembered her journey and talked about how she felt when the filming started at the end of last year. She felt a bit regretful now that has come to an end. The amazing actor played a top solo artist, which gave her nostalgia as she stood on stage, and it made her think of past memories a lot. She ended by thanking the fans for loving ‘Imitation’ so much.

Lim Nayoung, the 25-year-old actress, told the fans that the entire time that the cast spent on filming was an extremely happy and healing time for her. She also thanked all the co-actors, crew, and ‘Imitation’ viewers who gave her the chance to make unforgettable memories as Hyun Ji.

SF9’s Hwiyoung, who played the role of SHAX’s member ‘Lee Hyun’ thanked fans for supporting the series and revealed how grateful he was to work with such an amazing broadcast team. He requested fans to look forward to his future projects and asked them to be careful of the Covid-19 situations

Danny Ahn, the main rapper of g.o.d played the role of CEO Ji Hak in the tea party.

The rapper-actor shared how this role was a turning point in his life as he had many doubts regarding this role, but those became uncertainties while he was filming.

The actor also shared how he wants to take up different characters in the future. He also thanked the crew for giving him the opportunity and helping him to grow.

Lastly, the actor also talked about his character in the play which can comfort the kids and also the younger gen going through difficult times to achieve their dreams. He hoped that Ji Hak would be able to give a bit of comfort to all the dream seekers.

Minseo, who played the character of Ri Ah, the leader of ‘Tea Party’, mentioned how she had to work really hard on her acting and her on stage performances.

She talked about her regrets that the show has now come to an end as she reminisced the memories the cast made while being on stage and how Tea Party’s members practiced together and made these memories more special. She quoted ”I love you” for the Tea Party members and showed her gratitude towards their viewers by thanking them for cheering them up. She also displayed her gratitude and respect towards her co-stars, director, writer, and the production staff for their contribution to the show.