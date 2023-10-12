Actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh celebrate their first wedding anniversary with THESE sweet moments

When the Camellia Blooms star Gong Hyo Jin recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with singer Kevin Oh. The two celebrated this milestone of togetherness in the sweetest way possible had their fans beaming with happiness. The two artists took to their Instagram handle to post beautiful pictures, celebrating the first year as a married couple. Let's take a look.

Actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh celebrate one year wedding anniversary

To mark this beautiful occasion, actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh took to Instagram to share a post of each other with the sweetest caption. Gong Hyo Jin even posted a story about a bouquet of flowers. Expressing her joy through her Instagram story, Gong Hyo Jin wrote, "I feel touched to be congratulated for my wedding anniversary. I still have half of my happy day left. Thank you."

She also made an Instagram post sharing a picture with her better half, singer Kevin Oh, and wrote a caption in Korean that translated to, "It's a shame time is flying by these days. Already been one year."

Singer Kevin Oh also took to his Instagram to wish his wife on this memorable day. He also posted a serene picture of both of them from Montauk, New York along with a caption in Korean that translated to, "One year ago in Montauk, happy one year (smiling emoji)."

About Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh

This is the first time singer Kevin Oh has posted about their relationship publicly and it made fans excited to know. Kevin Oh received warm words of support congratulating the couple from U-KISS member Alexander who wrote, "The hopes of modern humans #LeadByExample #hope #love". Famous pianist Yiruma also congratulated the couple by dropping a heart-eye emoji in the comments. Actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Ho got married on October 11, 2022. Kevin Oh married the actress in a private wedding in New York. He is ten years younger than Gong Hyo Jin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BORN PINK in Seoul FINALE: aespa, Kim Go Eun, Gong Hyo Jin, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and more attend