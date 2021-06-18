Actress Han Chae Young to return to the small screen alongside River Where The Moon Rises star Lee Ji Hoon

Actress Han Chae Young has confirmed her lead role in "Desire" alongside Lee Ji Hoon.

The romance thriller Desire, which will be launched on the channel IHQ, is the story of four men and women running like a runaway train for different desires such as success, revenge, children, and love.

Actress Han Chae Young, born Kim Ji Young, has been cast as Han Chae Rin, who has excellent abilities and a burning desire, attracting attention. In the series, Han Chae Rin is the CEO of a beauty company possessing both wealth and beauty.

Han Chae Young, who is making a comeback to a drama after two and a half years since the end of the drama A Pledge to God in 2019, has been perfectly moulding into various characters across variety shows and dramas. She first gained recognition as the antagonist in the television series Autumn in My Heart before gaining wider prominence as the titular character in Delightful Girl Choon Hyang. She has made appearances in various dramas including the very famous Boys Over Flowers.

IHQ's new drama Desire is a romance thriller produced through a business agreement between IHQ and Victory Contents, a drama producer company known for producing the dramas Something Happened in Bali, War of Money, Empress Ki, Angel's Last Mission: Love, and River Where the Moon Rises among others.

Director Kwak Ki Won, who directed It's My Life and Two Mothers, is reuniting with It's My Life writer Park Gye Hyung, to produce what is being considered a shocking work that will heat up the second half of this year.

Prior to this, River Where the Moon Rises actor Lee Ji Hoon confirmed his appearance as the male lead of the drama.

Are you excited for Han Chae Young's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×