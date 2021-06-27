Actress Han Ji Hye announces birth of her first daughter; Writes a sweet reflection about her experience

The actress gave an honest account about the difficulties she faced and now she is on the road to healing. Read on to know more about it.

Renowned actress Han Ji Hye posted the news that he has given birth to her daughter on June 23rd of 2021. The actress described the moment during the surgery and sweetly called her baby girl ‘Princess Bang Gap’. She elucidated the painful emergency surgery she had to go through after which she suffered a lot for a few days. On an honest note, she would also cry in the bathroom because of the physical and emotional pain she experienced. Nevertheless, she is now toward recovery and healing so hopes to feel better soon. The actress perfectly sums up that it is difficult being a mother but she is grateful and happy to have met an angel-like baby. The caption ended with her thanking everyone for their congratulation wishes and saying that she will go through all the messages once she recovers properly.

Han Ji Hye began her career as a model and then started acting in small supporting roles. She acted in several dramas and gained popularity through ‘Likeable or Not’ in 2007 and ‘East of Eden’ in 2008. Since then, Ji Hye has starred in numerous dramas and films including Chinese drama. She has also ventured into other fields like writing and shoemaking. Han Ji Hye learned shoemaking and design in Italy and then designed her own line. Her autobiographical essays called ‘My Fair Lady’ talk about how she navigates life as a woman in her twenties. The actress married a prosecutor in 2010.

Let’s congratulate Han Ji Hye and her family!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which of Han Ji Hye's drama is your favorite? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×