Actress Jang Nara announces marriage through sweet handwritten letter

On June 3, actress Jang Nara announced through her official Instagram account that she will soon be getting married! The actress penned a sweet handwritten letter announcing that she will be marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend after two years of dating. Jang Nara also shared that she will be greeting audiences with a fun new project immediately after her wedding, and asked for her fans’ understanding.

Check out the full translation of Jang Nara’s letter announcing her marriage, below:

“Hello! This is Jang Nara.

I'd like to share some personal but happy news with you today.

I'm getting married!

After two years of dating a friend who is 6 years younger than me, we have promised to become one another’s life partners! I fell in love with his pretty smile, his genuine and kind heart, and above all, his attitude towards his work which overflows with sincerity. The fact that I will be spending my life together with such a wonderful person makes me so happy that I couldn’t ask for anything more, and I wanted to honestly share my happiness with all of you, who are so precious to me!

We will live happily and joyfully, well [together]!

It feels like yesterday when I, who am nothing special, debuted as a celebrity, but it's been a long time since then. Thank you so much for embracing me and supporting me for a long time, and always watching over me with a warm gaze.

I am going to come back with a fun new project right after the wedding, so I’m working hard on it! I will be an actor who does her best at every moment with a heart that is even heavier with gratitude than before.

I'm really sorry for the fact that I can't tell you in detail [about my fiancé] because I'm worried that he, a non-celebrity, might face discomfort at work because of me. I sincerely ask for your generous understanding.

Thank you as always!

From Jang Nara in June, 2022.”

Congratulations to Jang Nara!

