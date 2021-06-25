Actress Ji Yi Soo is confirmed to work alongside Lee Ji Hoon in the upcoming IHQ drama Desire

Following actors Han Chae Young and Lee Ji Hoon, actress Ji Yi Soo has joined the cast as a lead in the new drama "Desire".

It was confirmed on June 25 that Ji Yi Soo will be added to the cast of the upcoming IHQ series Desire. Desire is a romance thriller about four men and women running towards their desires and goals such as success, revenge, children, and love. The upcoming series will be the second collaboration project between director Kwak Gi Won and writer Park Gye Hyung after the 2018 series It's My Life. Previously, actors Lee Ji Hoon and Han Chae Young have joined the cast of the drama.

Ji Yi Soo will play the role of Park Da Som. She struggles to cure her son who is suffering from an incurable disease. Expectations are rising as to how Ji Yi Soo will portray Park Da Som, who has a complex inner side, including the hidden sadness and desire to protect her son.

Ji Yi Soo, who is making a comeback with a drama in two years after the drama When the Camellia Blooms in 2019, has shown off a different charm through various entertainment programs.

Scheduled for broadcast in the second half of this year, Desire is a drama produced through a business agreement between IHQ and Victory Contents, a famous drama production company that produced Something Happened in Bali, War of Money, and River Where the Moon Rises.

Credits :News1

