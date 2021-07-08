Actress Jisoo is out for the win! ; YG releases new photos

YG Entertainment has released new stills of the artist via YG STAGE.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is set to make her acting debut with JTBC drama Snowdrop (working title) which is scheduled to start airing in late 2021. Ahead of the start of her acting career, YG Entertainment has shared new profile images of their artist Jisoo via YG STAGE, the agency’s official social media account. Jisoo maintains her beautiful persona throughout the photoshoot.

You can find the images below:

Keeping the glamorous identity of Jisoo intact, the photos show her in a simple but impactful light. She is dressed in plain white tops (a button-up, a half-sleeved blouse and a camisole) and casual jeans to complete her look. There is light makeup on her face with shiny pink lips. Nothing from the photoshoot stands out too much as the entire focus is kept on Jisoo’s natural beauty.

Jisoo can be seen smiling in some photos while she remains solemn in others. There is a lively atmosphere all throughout as Jisoo sweetly looks at the camera. In one of the photos, Jisoo is seen expressing her cheeky side as she perches down on the floor with hands under her chin. She gazes deeply at the lens as if to capture all the attention of the viewer.

With the release of Snowdrop, Jisoo will become the first member of BLACKPINK to take up the lead role in a drama. She will act opposite Jung Hae In (Something in the Rain, One Spring Night) who is known to capture the female fans’ hearts with his kind and warm acting. Actor Jung Hae In rose to fame after taking up side roles in popular dramas While You Were Sleeping and Goblin. Fans are eager to see Jisoo and Hae In act together.

As the lead vocalist of BLACKPINK, Jisoo is often seen taking the role of the responsible eldest member in the group. We await the support of the younger members as she begins this new chapter in her life.

