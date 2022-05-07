Actress Kang Soo Yeon passes away following cardiac arrest

Actress Kang Soo Yeon has passed away. At around 2 pm IST on May 5, the actress was found in a state of cardiac arrest at her home in Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul. Earlier that day, actress Kang Soo Yeon had called emergency services because of a headache. According to the fire department and the police, the actress received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was then transported to a nearby hospital in a comatose state.

After being diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage, actress Kang Soo Yeon was moved to the intensive care unit and received treatment, but never regained consciousness. The actress breathed her last at the age of 55 in the presence of her family at Gangnam Severance Hospital on May 7 at 11:30 am IST. At present, she is laid to rest at Samsung Medical Center, and her funeral is scheduled to take place on May 11.

Kang Soo Yeon began her career at the age of three in 1969 as a child actress. Her breakthrough performance in Director Im Kwon Taek’s 1986 movie ‘The Surrogate Woman’ brought her the Volpi Cup Best Actress award at the 44th Venice International Film Festival, making it the first time for any Korean actor. Two years later, Kang Soo Yeon again made her name shine worldwide by winning the Best Actress award at the 16th Moscow Film Festival for ‘Come, Come, Come Upward’.

The actress recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming Netflix film ‘JUNG_E’, which has now become her posthumous work.

Our deepest condolences to actress Kang Soo Yeon’s loved ones.