Actress Kim Go Eun appears on the cover of Harper's Bazaar; Is this her first look as Yumi from Yumi's Cells?

Actress Kim Go Eun will grace the cover of Harper\s Bazaar for the June 2021 issue.

Actress Kim Go Eun has graced the prestigious cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine for its June 2021 issue. The actress can be seen looking elegant and classy in super short and sleek hair, sporting CHANEL in terms of clothing. In the first image, we see her looking whimsically upwards and she is wearing a dual-tone black and white dress with a wide neckline. She's wearing the daintiest pair of earrings and an equally delicate necklace to go with it. The dress is full sleeved and her makeup is relatively nude.

In the second image, we see her pondering over a glass of water in a navy blue half-sleeved dress and a ring around her index finger. The third image is rather giddy and cheerful, echoing the Kim Go Eun we know and love. She seems to be laughing heartily in a sleeveless black dress, layered jewelry and drop-down earrings. Light seems to radiate from her smile and she looks ethereal to say the least.

It is extremely pleasant to see the actress make a public appearance after so long, especially since her upcoming drama Yumi's Cells is highly anticipated. Fans are going gaga over the pictorial and can't help but swoon over the actress.

In the webtoon, Yumi's Cells, the protagonist Yumi has noticeable short hair up to her chin. Kim Go Eun is sporting hair of the same length in her latest Harper's Bazaar pictorial which is further amplifying the excitement for her screen comeback. The drama Yumi's Cells will also star actor Ahn Bo Hyun, SHINee's Minho, actress Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun. Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun have been reported to be playing the main roles.

