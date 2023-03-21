Actress Kim Sae Ron reportedly seen working at a bar in Seoul’s Gangnam

‘The Man From Nowhere’ fame Kim Sae Ron has recently been making headlines for her DUI trial and its subsequent aftermath. It all started last year when Kim Sae Ron crashed her car into an electric transformer, a tree and a railguard and caused severe property damages. The resultant damages caused dozens of business owners to lose their electricity supply. To add fuel to fire it was also revealed that actress Kim Sae Ron had been driving under influence at the time of the accident. The aftermath of the accident found Kim Sae Ron face-to-face with a DUI trial. Kim Sae Ron attended her first DUI trial earlier this month on March 8, 2023.

At the aforementioned hearing Kim Sae Ron spoke about being the breadwinner of her family and about having a hard time making ends meet. Her comments at the trial started a heated debate about the plausibility of Kim Sae Ron’s claims. It has recently been revealed that a customer allegedly saw Kim Sae Ron working at a bar in Gangnam. The customer’s account of the incident revealed that Kim Sae Ron had been diligently working at a bar that is allegedly owned by one of her own relatives.

Kim Sae Ron’s Instagram Post

The actress had recently posted pictures of herself working at a cafe. The pictures were noticed by many and soon went viral. Instead of working in the actress’s favour, the pictures further enraged netizens who thought Kim Sae Ron was trying to seek sympathy. It was also revealed that the cafe was owned by someone Kim Sae Ron personally knew and that the actress herself had never worked there before. Despite much publication-anticipation, Kim Sae Ron did not address the aforementioned claims.

Kim Sae Ron is a South Korean actress who rose to fame for her role in 2010 South Korean thriller ‘The Man From Nowhere’ alongside Won Bin. In the movie, Kim Sae Ron plays the role of a young girl who becomes the only friend of an otherwise lonely pawnshop owner Chae Tae Sik (Won Bin). Her role in the movie charmed many and Kim Sae Ron became a favourite in South Korea.

