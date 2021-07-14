Actress Lee Yoo Bi confirmed to make a special appearance on The Penthouse 3

Her character is said to leave a strong impression. Read on to find out.

We are halfway through the third and the final season of 'The Penthouse' and yet, the drama continues to impress us with its thrilling storyline! Several actors have made special appearances in the drama series so far and we are pleased to announce that another character will be joining the drama soon.

According to Sports Seoul media, Lee Yoo Bi recently finished filming for her special appearance in the hit makjang series 'The Penthouse 3'. The role that will be played by Lee Yoo Bi in 'The Penthouse 3' is yet to be revealed to the public. However, it is expected that Lee Yoo Bi's special character will make a strong, lasting presence on viewers, despite her short appearance. Her character will make an appearance in the drama on July 16's telecast. Lee Yoo Bi is the daughter of actors Kyeon Mi Ri and Im Yong Gyu and has starred in many notable dramas like 'Pinocchio', 'Uncontrollably Fond' and 'A Poem A Day'.

Also, Lee Yoo Bi will be starring in tvN's Yumi's Cells as Ruby. Yumi's Cells is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. The main role of Yumi is played by Kim Go Eun. Yumi’s love cell has gone numb and fallen into a coma after a failed relationship and the story revolves around her transformation. TVing and tvN drama recently released the first stills of Yumi's Cells featuring Kim Go Eun. The drama is scheduled to air later this year.

When does The Penthouse 3 air? The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

