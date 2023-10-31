Actress Park Bo Young grabs best actor award at London Asian film festival for Concrete Utopia

Beloved actress Park Bo Young was honored with the Best Actor Award at the 8th London Asian Film Festival, adding to her already impressive collection of eight awards received this year. Park Bo Young is known globally for her roles in popular K-dramas such as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Oh My Ghost, Abyss, and more. She is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming K-drama Daily Dose Of Sunshine.

The 8th London Asian Film Festival, known for its efforts to bring Korean cinema to European audiences, concluded its successful 12-day film festival. During the festival's closing, Concrete Utopia star Park Bo Young was honored with the Best Actor Award. Additionally, actor Hong Sa Bin, who participated in the competition section with the film Hopeless, was recognized with the Rising Star Award.

The 8th London Asian Film Festival, which commenced on the 18th, concluded with the screening of Concrete Utopia on the 29th, followed by the awards ceremony. This year's festival included 49 of the latest films from eight Asian countries, encompassing Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The festival gained importance by featuring a selection of works that symbolize the past, present, and future of Korean cinema.

Directors who attended the festival expressed their high level of compliments for the quality of theater facilities and translation services available at the venue. Park Bo Young's remarkable performance in the disaster film Concrete Utopia earned her the prestigious Best Actor Award. During the red carpet event at the closing ceremony, Park Bo Young was enveloped by heartwarming cheers from her British fans. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating that she was very thankful and honored to receive an award for the first time overseas. Park Bo Young also shared her amazement at the quality of sound and visuals in the screening venue, while expressing her deep appreciation for the film festival's outstanding promotion of films, which she deemed superior to other film festivals.

Hong Sa Bin, known for his role in Hopeless, was honored with the Rising Star Award at the ceremony. While on stage, Hong Sa Bin, with a voice full of emotion, expressed his gratitude and mentioned actor Song Joong Ki, saying that she is thankful to him for telling her that Hopeless is her film and so she should work hard. The festival awards for this year were assessed by a panel of five critics from the UK Film Critics Association. The Jury's Special Award was presented to the Japanese film Amiko.

The London Asian Film Festival of this year made a significant impact by featuring Boys as the opening film and introducing Korea's representative film, Concrete Utopia, as the closing film for the first time in the UK. Due to this, the festival generated considerable interest even before the official screenings commenced. The fact that Concrete Utopia is Korea's official submission for the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards next year only added to the anticipation and prestige surrounding the film.

The presence of directors Eom Tae Hwa and Park Bo Young, as well as directors Kim Chang Hoon and Hong Sa Bin, engaged in dialogues with the audience, creating a unique cultural exchange event where Korean films and British culture intersected. The London Asian Film Festival thoughtfully organized a special reception to showcase K-Heritage, accompanied by the serving of traditional Korean cuisine presented in porcelain dishes adding to the appreciation of Korean culture.

Moreover, chefs from the Korean Cultural Center cooked up persimmon roll-ups, which were transported to the UK and served to over 150 British film professionals and local media. This not only showcased the audience's interest in the films but also allowed them to savor delicious Korean cuisine. The 8th London Asian Film Festival made a major stance as a cultural event where Korean cinema and K-culture harmoniously intersected adding to the delight of fans and artists alike.

The Story of Concrete Utopia

The film depicts the story of earthquake survivors who seek refuge in the Imperial Palace Apartments in Seoul. Yeong Tak takes the lead with assistance from Min Seong, a public servant, and his nurse wife Myeong Hwa. The movie is adapted from the second part of the webtoon titled Pleasant Outcast by Kim Soongnyung, focusing on an earthquake and its aftermath. The film features notable actors such as Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young, among many others.

Concrete Utopia garnered generally positive reviews from critics and was chosen as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards on August 17, 2023.

