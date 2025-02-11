Actress Park Han Na announces marriage to sportsperson Kim Tae Sool in June; here's how they met

My Merry Marriage actress Park Han Na is set to marry the love of her life Kim Tae Sool in three months. On February 11, her agency FN Entertainment confirmed her wedding news after K-media reports about the same. Park Han Na also opened up on how she first met her to-be-husband and what drew him towards her. She praised him and called him her reason for happiness.

Regarding the wedding, her agency said, "It is true that actress Park Han Na is getting married to coach Kim Tae Sool." Kim Tae Sool is a basketball coach and former player, who played for Seoul SK Knights and some other teams. Belonging to different fields, the two of them fatefully met at a gathering with common acquaintances and found their shared interests. Park Han Na revealed in an exclusive interview with Handkook Ilbo, "We had many aspects in common. We naturally developed into a couple."

She mentioned realising her feelings for him after catching herself smiling often whenever she spent time with him. Talking about their love for simplicity, she said, "Rather than seeking a glamorous life, we are the type to enjoy small moments of happiness." The actress mentioned that their decision to get married on June 21 was based on the fact that they were "happy and find enjoyment together." She also opened up about his qualities that drew her to him.

As per her, Kim Tae Sool is "mature, and he has many qualities to respect." She further said, "One of his greatest strengths is that he is very considerate." Park Ha Na revealed that she and her fiancé have similar positive attitudes toward life, leaving no room for discord. She expressed her joy and gratitude, stating that many great things have happened since they decided to get married. The actress also mentioned continuing "actively working as an actress" after marriage and asked for the fans' support.

Indicating their healthy relationship, she said, "We respect and support each other’s work." She requested her fans and well wishers to "watch upon us fondly." Park Ha Na entered the entertainment industry in 2003 as a singer and then switched her career to acting. She starred in several projects, including Apgujeong Midnight Sun (2014), Young Lady and Gentleman (2021), and The Closed Ward (2018).