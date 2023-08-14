Actress Park Ju Hyun will be replacing Jung Ji So in the upcoming webtoon-based K-drama Perfect Family? Find out

Park Ju Hyun, a well-known actress best known for her outstanding performance in the romance sports K-drama Love All Play, has attracted significant attention once again. According to recent reports, she has been chosen for a leading role in an eagerly anticipated K-drama adaptation of a beloved webtoon. The role was earlier going to be played by the talented Jung Ji So. Keep reading on to find out more about the K-drama.

Perfect Family K-drama storyline

Based on a webtoon holding the same title, it tells the story of a model student named Sun Hee (played by Park Ju Hyun), who leads a seemingly perfect life, with top grades and a loving and happy family. But one day everything comes crashing down as Sun Hee’s friend Kyung Ho gets murdered. The family goes through a series of events following this.

Some other cast and crew members of Perfect Family

As previously mentioned, Park Ju Hyun is set to take on the lead role of Choi Sun Hee in the upcoming K-Drama. Her impressive portfolio includes notable appearances in popular K-dramas such as Extracurricular and The Forbidden Marriage. Notably, the talented actress has also secured roles in the highly anticipated series Newsletter, as well as the films You Will Die After Six Hours and Drive, showcasing her versatility across various mediums.

Joining the ensemble cast, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah will portray Choi Jin Hyuk and Han Eun Joo, respectively, serving as Sun Hee's adoptive parents within the narrative. This K-drama will mark Yoon Se Ah’s return to the screens after a two-year hiatus. She was last seen BLANKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer Snowdrop. Interestingly, this K-drama also marks a heartwarming reunion between Yoon Se Ah and Kim Byung Chul, a collaboration that comes five years after their memorable portrayal of a married couple in the 2018 hit K-Drama SKY Castle.

The original Webtoon is penned by Nangbba and illustrated by Jooeun. This K-Drama marks the directorial debut in the Korean industry of Yukisada Isao, renowned for his direction of the beloved Japanese film Crying Out Love, in the Center of the World.

The anticipation for the release of the K-Drama is only increasing with the inclusion of these accomplished actors in key roles. The chemistry between the cast members promises to create a gripping and memorable viewing experience as viewers get ready to follow Choi Sun Hee's journey and explore the complex relationships woven throughout the plot. Stay tuned for further updates.

