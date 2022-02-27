Actress Seo Ye Ji formally apologises nearly a year after relationship controversy with Kim Jung Hyun

Following being swept up in controversy in regards to her past relationship with actor Kim Jung Hyun in April 2021, Seo Ye Ji has made a formal apology. At the time, Dispatch published a report including the actress and then-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun’s text messages, alleging that Seo Ye Ji had ordered the actor to request for alterations in the script of his 2018 drama ‘Time’. Reportedly, the modifications included the removal of physical contact between Kim Jung Hyun and the drama’s female lead, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

Seo Ye Ji’s agency had released an official statement responding to the report, but the actress herself did not personally address the controversy, despite withdrawing from projects like the OCN series ‘Island’. Over 10 months since the controversy, Seo Ye Ji has now released a formal apology regarding the situation on February 27.

You can read Seo Ye Ji’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is Seo Ye Ji.

First of all, I sincerely apologise for conveying my feelings so late through these written words.

I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now, while seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me.

I would like to sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people due to my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologise for causing great disappointment.

Everything stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself.”

