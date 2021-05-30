Actress Song Hye Kyo buys property worth billions in KRW; leaves fans stunned

Song Hye Kyo is indeed super-rich.

Having high popularity as a celebrity, of course, buying property like a house is an easy thing to do. However, when a celebrity buys a building, that is an astonishing phenomenon. That's how Song Hye Kyo made her dream of owning her own building come true. It was recently reported that Song Hye Kyo bought a building worth 19.5 billion Won, roughly 175 thousand USD, in March and has completed the transfer process since the end of April.

The building purchased by the actress is located in Hannam-dong, Seoul and consists of two basement floors as well as three upper floors. During her 20-year career as a celebrity, Song Hye Kyo is part of a line-up of artists who have not invested too much money into the real estate business.

It was reported that she owned a building worth 20 billion KRW which is almost around 18 million USD. Song Hye Kyo is also known to have three real estate property assets in Samseong-dong and she sold them last April. There is no clear explanation to why she chose to sell the three assets.

It was recorded that she had bought an exclusive residence in 2004 for 5 billion Won, roughly 4.5 million USD. Then, in 2008, she bought a luxury villa worth 3 billion Won, a little over 2.6 million USD. And in 2017, Song Hye Kyo bought a house worth 9.1 billion Won, roughly 8 million USD.

It is also reported that Song Hye Kyo's assets are not only in South Korea, but also in New York. She has a luxury property in the form of his condominium in New York City, United States, which reportedly costs up to 2 billion KRW, approximately 1.8 million USD.

What do you think about Song Hye Kyo's recent purchase? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×