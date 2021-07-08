Actress Yoon Da Kyung confirmed to appear in tvN's The Devil Judge

Yoon Da Kyung will be part of the soon-to-air drama "The Devil Judge".

As per reports on July 1, Yoon Da Kyung will be working with actors Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, GOT7's Jinyoung, Park Gyu Young, and more for tvN's upcoming weekend drama The Devil Judge. The Devil Judge will showcase the unique ways of handling court cases, where the head judge turns the courtroom into a reality tv show where the whole nation participates to punish those who do evil. In the series, Yoon Da Kyung will play the role of Pi Hyan Mi, the wife of a chaebol family and an avid fan of Judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung).

The Devil Judge will be Yoon Da Kyung's return to the small screen after 3 years. She last participated in the drama Hide and Seek. The actress has worked in the dramas School 2017, Goblin, The Good Wife, Blade Man, and more. She also acted in several movies like Bluebeard, Don't Forget Me, Fatal Intuition, The Exclusive: Beat The Devil's Tattoo, Red Carpet and 4 Horror Tales: Roommates. She will also return to films in the upcoming movie Taste of Horror.

The Devil Judge premiered to amazing ratings with fans highlighting how good the chemistry between the actors are, especially the veteran actor Ji Sung and Jin Young. Park Gyu Young and Jin Young's relationship provides a sweet romantic relief from the tension of the drama and the overall execution of the plotline is truly worthy of high praise.

Credits :tvN

