Actress Youn Yuh Jung to reunite with Na Young Seok PD for new tvN variety program

Academy Award winner Youn Yuh Jung will be reuniting with Na Young Seok PD for a new entertainment show! tvN confirmed with a media outlet on February 28, saying, “We are planning a program with Youn Yuh Jung,” adding, “Producer Na Young Seok and producer Shin Hyo Jung are in charge of the production.”

tvN’s representative further shared, that the program is not a return of ‘Youn’s Kitchen’, but is currently in the early stages of planning, and that detailed concepts and organization are undecided as of yet.

Youn Yuh Jung has previously worked in multiple variety shows over the years: ‘Sisters Over Flowers’ in 2013, ‘Youn’s Kitchen 1’ and ‘Youn’s Kitchen 2’ in 207 and 2018, ‘All The Butlers’ in 2018, and most recently, ‘Youn’s Stay’ in 2021. In particular, ‘Youn’s Stay’, which was a collaborative work with Na Young Seok PD, received a lot of love.

Following this, Youn Yuh Jung became the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Minari’. For this role, she also became the first Asian actress to win an acting award in the motion pictures categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as the first Asian actress to win an Academy Award since 1958.

As this will be Youn Yuh Jung’s first variety show since the actress’ big wins, expectations are high for her participation in the upcoming Na Young Seok PD-helmed program.

Stay tuned for more updates about Youn Yuh Jung and Na Young Seok PD’s upcoming variety series!

