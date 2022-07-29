ADAMAS Ep 1 & 2 Review: Jisung is sublime in twin roles; Seo Ji Hye makes herself known

Korean drama ‘ADAMAS’ premiered on July 27 to an eagerly waiting audience for the next impressive performance by actor Jisung. He has returned after a successful run in the 2021 drama ‘The Devil Judge’ that saw him giving yet another top notch performance.

The tvN drama, available to view Disney+ Hotstar in India, begins on a pouring day as popular author Ha Wooshin finds an anonymous letter on his doorstep. He is one half of the twin pairing, as his brother Song Soo Hyun, a seemingly honest prosecutor lives on the other edge of the spectrum. The two completely opposite twins, have each other’s back in the most sibling nonchalance while they deal with their mother’s loss and her last words of their father’s innocence.

Thus begins Ha Wooshin’s quest in the Kwon household where he plans for a one month stay. A known figure, Kwon Hyun Jo (Seo Hyun Woo) has him over for ghostwriting a novel but the man himself has different plans. A peculiar head of the workers, a fan of his writing among the guards and him witnessing an accident, set off the many alarms in his writer mind, keeping the viewers on their toes.

Ha Wooshin’s meeting with Eun Hye Soo, played by Seo Ji Hye, promises an upcoming mountain of secrets that wait to be unfolded while he casually butts heads with Choi Tae Seong, the head of security at the mansion and an apparently undercover cop. Things get busier when Lee Soo Kyung as Kim Seo Hee, a reporter, finds the other brother Song Soo Hyun for answers and an unwilling deal. Ha Wooshin reveals his mission- finding the diamond headed arrow, ADAMAS.

Tune in for Two? ‘ADAMAS’ offers intrigue with a strong ensemble. It’s quirky in unexpected ways and keeps you hooked. We’re coming back for more.

