Adamas: Ji Sung transforms into twins seeking revenge in the thrilling trailer

In the teaser video released earlier, he left a strong impression with a question mark about what Adamas is, where it is, and why it should be stolen, illuminating the bloody diamond arrows, that is, each character's emotional lines toward Adamas.

The new tvN drama 'Adamas', which will be aired for the first time on June 27, is an older brother looking for the real culprit to clear the frame of his father who killed his stepfather, and a younger brother looking for Adamas, evidence of murder. It is a drama about the truth-tracking of twin brothers who are two bodies and one soul.

In the second teaser video released this time, the twin brother mystery writer Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and prosecutor Song Soo Hyun (Ji Sung) make a bold move to newly announce that Adamas is a missing murder weapon and to pursue the truth of an undisclosed case.

First of all, the video contains the image of twin brothers moving to somewhere in one frame, suggesting that they are twin brothers, but with markedly different tendencies. Song Soo Hyun, an older brother who is strong and expressive of emotions, and his calm and rational younger brother, Woo Shin, perfectly contrast with just one scene, raising interest.

In addition, the police and reporters surrounding the scene, even the suspect tied to the rope, illuminate the large-scale incident that made the world tumultuous in the past, raising questions about what kind of connection there might be between this case and the twin brothers.

