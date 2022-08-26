‘ADAMAS’ leads ratings race; ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ and ‘Good Job’ follow close behind

K-Dramas currently airing on Thursday night are locked in a ratings race! With its episode broadcast on August 25, tvN’s ‘ADAMAS’ garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.88 percent (according to Nielsen Korea). This is a slight increase from its viewership recorded with its previous episode.

The drama stars Jisung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung, and premiered on July 27. Airing on tvN on every Wednesday and Thursday, ‘ADAMAS’ follows the story of twin brothers, Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyun, played by Jisung. The two fight together to uncover the reality of a murder that took place over two decades ago, in order to clear the charges against their biological father. Seo Ji Hye joins as Eun Hye Soo, and Lee Soo Kyung takes on the role of Kim Seo Hee.

KBS 2TV’s new drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ follows, with an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent, garnered with its sixth episode. Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il and Choi Soo Young come together in this drama, which centres around a group of people who fulfill the last wishes of hospice patients.

Further, ENA’s new drama ‘Good Job’ follows close behind, garnering an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.2 percent. This reflects a stable rating for the new drama, which recorded 2.3 percent with its premiere episode (aired on August 24).

Starring Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Jung Il Woo, the show follows a genius chaebol who lives a secret double life as a detective, and a cheerful woman with super vision. Jung Il Woo takes on the role of Eun Seon Woo, the chaebol-detective, while Girls’ Generation member Yuri stars as Don Se Ra, the woman born with super vision.

