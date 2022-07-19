‘Adamas’ Trailer OUT: Ji Sung, Lee Soo Kyung, Heo Sung Tae and more find themselves in a fix

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas' has released a comprehensive trailer containing the counterattack of twin brothers Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and Song Su Hyeon (Ji Sung) against a huge force of darkness. The video lists the mysterious clues that the twin brothers have no choice but to move: 'Mother's Will', 'Anonymous Letter', and 'The Disappeared Killing Weapon'. He then hints that the truth the brother must know is hidden in a thorough conspiracy.

First, with the phrase 'a brother looking for evidence', the story of the younger brother and writer Ha Woo Shin begins. After receiving a proposal from the Haesong Group, he enters the mansion 'Haesongwon' and carefully examines their world, where the system that controls the world does not seem to work.

The drama shows Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and Song Soo Hyun (Ji Sung) who are twin brothers. Ha Woo Shin is a best-selling mystery novelist and Song Soo Hyun is a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutors' Office. 22 years ago, when they were children, their step-father was killed. Now, they discover that their birth father is the person that killed their step-father and he received the death sentence.

Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyun soon learn that their birth father was framed for their step-father's murder and they chase after truth. In the process, they encounter Eun Hye Soo (Seo Ji Hye) and Kim Seo Hee (Lee Soo Kyung). Eun Hye Soo is married to the eldest son of the Haesong Group and she helps Ha Woo Shin secretly. Kim Seo Hee is a reporter for TNN local news. She is a righteous person and enthusiastic with her work. She has a secret, which is related to the twin brothers Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyun.

