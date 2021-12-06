Adarsh Gourav on The White Tiger: It will always remain my key to the big world of cinema

Adarsh Gourav, who climbed up the ranks as an actor with his stint in 'The White Tiger', has expressed his gratitude for the film which laid the foundation of his rise.

For him, 'The White Tiger' was a learning curve that provided him the opportunity and intellect to understand the world of cinema.

Recalling his experience of working in the film, Adarsh said, "The entire set was a canvas of very good talent and equally good people. I was learning everyday. Learning the technical nuances, improvising on my dialogue delivery, just sitting and listening to the senior actors talk about their parts in the film. Let's just say, I was a boy in school, wanting to give it my best and spend every free hour picking up something new about filmmaking."

Stressing upon the importance of technicalities of the medium for an actor, Adarsh said, "I think technical knowhow helps an actor tremendously. There's a certain beauty about being surrounded by brilliant actors and technicians. There's so much to gain simply by observing. 'The White Tiger' will always remain my key to the big world of cinema. I am thankful for this opportunity every single day."

Adarsh was recently conferred with the IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award, with the actor joining the elite club of previous award recipients such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rege Jean Page, Brie Larson, Ri Ahmed and Peter Dinklage, to name a few.

Adarsh is currently busy with the drama series 'Extrapolations', where he will be seen alongside the legendary Meryl Streep with David Schwimmer and Kit Harington.

